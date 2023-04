OceanPal has made two executive appointments that will create a rarity in shipping: a majority female C-suite.

The New York-listed shipowner, a spin-off of Diana Shipping whose board is chaired by one of shipping’s high-profile woman leaders, has appointed Vasiliki Plousaki as its chief financial officer.

And Margarita Venio has been named company secretary, which she will hold alongside her current title as chief corporate development and governance officer.