Lise Henriksen has created history this month by being appointed as captain of an Odfjell chemical tanker.

She becomes the 109-year-old company’s first-ever female master by joining the 42,500-dwt Bow Sky (built 2005).

Henriksen started her career with the Oslo-listed company as a deck cadet in 2010, a year after completing her studies in nautical engineering at the University of Tromso.

The Norwegian officer has since worked on 10 different Odfjell vessels, rising through the ranks from third officer to second officer, and then chief officer in 2019.

Henriksen said: “I appreciate the ships and the camaraderie with my fellow seafarers, the work’s dynamic character, continual challenges and opportunities for personal growth.

“Engaging in activities like deck golf and organising events that cater to the diverse interests of the crew contributes to a happier and more cohesive team. A happy ship is one where people can have fun together.”

The new captain also said it is important to accept that colleagues can have a bad day.

“I have a theory: there’s no point moping about; instead, make an effort to smile and be happy, and your day will become brighter, and it will positively affect the people around you,” she said.

Odfjell now has 27 female seafarers, including two chief officers, two third engineers, and an electrical trainee.

The upcoming round of 25 trainees and cadets includes 11 women.

Expertise and leadership

“On behalf of Odfjell, I congratulate Lise on her well-deserved promotion and thank her for paving the way for women in the maritime industry,” Odfjell chief executive Harald Fotland said.

“Her expertise and leadership abilities have led her to this prestigious role — a historic appointment at Odfjell and in an international maritime field currently dominated by men.

“We are thrilled that we have arrived at a goal we have been systematically pursuing to reach for a long time: to appoint the first female captain,”

Fotland said Henriksen’s journey in the shipping industry is a testament to her commitment, persistence, and love for the sea.

“From deck cadet to becoming the first female captain in Odfjell’s history, Lise’s story is an inspiration to us all, but perhaps especially to women in the maritime industry,” he said.