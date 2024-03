Philip Shapiro, among the highest-profile leaders of US flag shipping, has passed on the leadership of the company he founded 35 years ago by appointing his son, Josh, as the new chief executive.

His daughter, Brooke Shapiro, has been promoted to executive vice president, on top of her existing role as general counsel, in what Liberty Maritime has dubbed “generational change” at the Long Island-based owner and operator of ro-ros and bulkers.