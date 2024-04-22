Leaders of the shipping industry gathered in the New York Yacht Club’s model room for the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum USA last week.
Across a busy day of discussions, panellists debated the outlook for the industry in a volatile market, the looming challenge of tackling greenhouse gas emissions, the state of ship finance and growing sanctions requirements.
View a gallery of speakers and attendees
