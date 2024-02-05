Transport Capital has announced the death of partner Oliver Faak at the age of 58.

Faak, who was the boutique financing company’s Hamburg-based head of Europe, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest in the night of 1 February.

Described as “a key partner and member of the team”, the veteran banker joined Transport Capital in November 2018 to lead the company’s Western Hemisphere activities.

Faak is survived by his wife Britta and two daughters, Leonie and Josefin.

Philip Clausius, Transport Capital’s founder and managing partner, said Faak’s passing is a tremendous loss on both a personal and professional level, and he will be remembered for his humour, generosity of time and spirit and the highest dedication to excellence in all he set out to do.

“Oliver’s much too early passing is a shock. Since he joined us over five years ago he has become a dear friend, in addition to the first-class professional I knew he was before he joined.

“I will be forever grateful for the meaningful contributions he made in helping build our company. My heart goes out to his wife and two daughters, whose pain is a multitude of ours,” Clausius said.

Prior to joining Clausius at Transport Capital, Faak had a “highly distinguished” career spanning over 25 years in transportation finance, with leading roles at key German banking institutions Norddeutsche Landesbank, DekaBank, HSH Nordbank and Dresdner Bank.

Transport Capital said Faak’s family is asking to respect their privacy at this trying time.

A further announcement will be made when funeral arrangements have been confirmed.