UK pilot Captain Ewan Rattray has been recognised with an award for a safety campaign launched after he was seriously injured boarding a vessel.

The Merchant Navy Medal given to Rattray, 37, of Aberdeen, Scotland was one of 11 awarded on Merchant Navy Day on Monday.

These are the highest medals of honour in the British maritime sector.

In 2019, a severe injury brought Rattray’s career to an abrupt halt.

While boarding a ship via the pilot ladder, his leg was crushed.

He had to navigate a complex journey of surgeries and healthcare, while adapting to a new desk role within the maritime sector.

“Undeterred by these daunting obstacles, Captain Rattray has researched and campaigned for five years for improved safety in the marine pilotage sector,” a government statement said,

This led the International Maritime Organization to review the rules governing the safe transfer of maritime pilots to and from vessels.

“He has also helped to break the stigma of mental health by openly writing about his struggles following the accident,” the government added.

Rattray said: “The maritime industry has always held a special place in my heart. To be awarded the Merchant Navy Medal is a great honour.

Katy Womersley. Photo: UK government

“There is a remarkable team of international pilots and seafarers, tirelessly working behind the scenes to ensure the safety of maritime pilots.

“To be acknowledged for my contribution to this noble effort is a humbling experience. I personally faced an injury during my career as a maritime pilot, and it sparked a motivation within me to assist and contribute wherever I could.”

Merchant Navy Medals have been awarded since 2016 for significant contributions to the industry. Seafarers are nominated by colleagues, friends and family.

Another prominent recipient is Katy Womersley, group operations director at training company Stream Marine in Glasgow, Scotland.

She has championed maritime diversity by inspiring disadvantaged young people to pursue careers in the industry.

Experience for kids

This involves supporting charities including the Sir Thomas Lipton Foundation, which helps organise events to give children maritime experience.

Womersley also advocates for women within maritime and organised the first Women in Maritime forums in Scotland alongside Maritime UK.

Maritime minister Baroness Charlotte Vere said: “I am delighted that 11 mariners, including Captain Rattray and Katy Womersley, have been selected to receive this very special honour.

“Their unwavering dedication, exemplary service and profound contributions have not only shown the UK’s maritime industry at its best, but also set an inspiring standard for others to follow.”