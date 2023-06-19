Shipping will face problems in the future if it cannot attract young female students as they graduate from university, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association president Synnove Seglem says.

Seglem, who is also deputy chief executive of Knutsen OAS Shipping, told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo that shipping needs to attract all the “clever people” that it can find, not by hiring from just the male 50% of the workforce.

That requires shipping to be attractive for everyone, she said.

Shipping leaders increasingly recognise the need to appeal to a diverse talent pool to tackle the key challenges, particularly decarbonisation and digitalisation, that are reshaping the industry.