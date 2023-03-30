New Wallenius Wilhelmsen chief executive has expanded the car carrier company’s executive management team as he focuses on the energy transition and digitalisation.

The idea is to transform shipping and logistics, the Oslo-listed group said.

The new management team is complemented by adjustments to the corporate structure, Wallenius Wilhelmsen added.

“The main objective is to strengthen our existing business by delivering on the transition towards zero-emission while scaling up our ambitions on digital excellence and services as well as safety and compliance,” said Kristoffersen, who took the top job last summer.