Five California ports — the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Hueneme and San Diego — plan to share information on vessel cargoes in an effort to improve supply-chain efficiency on the West Coast.

They all signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to launch the California Port Data Partnership with $27m in grant money from the state Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz).

The five ports and state officials have met every two weeks for months to develop the MOU, which is focused on developing a port data system that will aggregate and analyse computerised and cloud-based cargo data.