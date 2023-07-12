Shippers are eager to start sending cargo through US West Coast ports again now that dockers and employers have a tentative labour deal, but the anticipated return will not happen immediately, Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said.
It will ‘take some time’ to get cargoes back to US West Coast, Port of Los Angeles director says
US acting labour secretary Julie Su says she helped dockers and employers reach tentative labour deal by listening to both sides
12 July 2023 20:59 GMT Updated 12 July 2023 20:59 GMT
