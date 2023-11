The transformation of Melina Travlos’ Neptune Group into a diversified provider of car carrier transport services took a big step forward this week, with the acquisition of a controlling stake in a car truck company in Greece.

The Greek shipowner’s onshore logistics division Neptune Land Services (NLS) announced on 8 November a deal to buy a majority stake in Ferst Logistics — an Athens-based owner and subcontractor of more than 55 automotive trucks.