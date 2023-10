Mexico’s president is aiming to launch a railway by year’s end that he touts as an alternative to the Panama Canal.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will be inaugurated on 22 December.

He said rail lines now connect the port of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state on the Gulf of Mexico with Salina Cruz, in the state of Oaxaca on the Atlantic in six hours and 20 minutes.