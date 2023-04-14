The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) has accused a dockers union of unlawfully disrupting operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The PMA, which represents 70 ocean carriers and terminal operators at 29 West Coast ports, made the accusations against International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13 a week after dockworkers at both ports did not show up for work on 6 and 7 April.

The ILWU said its workers did not come to work on those days to attend a general meeting on 6 April and observe the Good Friday holiday on 7 April, but the PMA is not buying it and says the union continues to disrupt operations.