How tentative is a tentative labour agreement?
Canada’s West Coast ports have found out, as dockworkers have decided to go back on strike less than a week after reaching a tentative deal that reopened terminals in British Columbia province.
Workers are back at the picket line across ports in British Columbia after ILWU caucus refuses to put tentative deal to a vote
