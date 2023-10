The Marshall Islands flag has welcomed a decision by the European Union to remove the country from a tax black list.

The islands’ Registrar of Corporations said the EU’s Economic & Financial Affairs Council no longer classes the Pacific nation as “non-cooperative” for tax purposes.

The Marshall Islands has engaged in an “open, transparent dialogue with the EU and made every effort to fully clarify, enact, follow up and monitor the implementation of its commitments to the EU”, the registrar said.