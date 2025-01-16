Merchant ships will face more suspicious approaches and disruption to communications in the South China Sea as tensions grow in 2025, according to security firm Dryad Global.

Growing disputes between China, the Philippines and Taiwan will lead to increased interference by navies from rival countries in 2025, the company said in a new maritime trends report.

“The South China Sea is expected to become a hotspot for geopolitical risk in 2025, with direct consequences on commercial shipping becoming increasingly plausible,” it said.