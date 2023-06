The European Commission is urging the International Maritime Organization to “take the ambitious measures we expect it to take”.

But Fotini Ioannidou, the EC head of maritime safety, declined to tell TradeWinds she had confidence that the IMO will take the regulatory steps Europe expects of it to follow the continent’s quicker regulatory pace.

“Who can say whether they have confidence or not?” she told TradeWinds following a panel discussion at this year’s Nor-Shipping congress near Oslo.