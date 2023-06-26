The Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) is expected to be mandated on Monday when Bangladesh and Liberia hand over their ratification documents to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

Recycling sector sources with knowledge of development taking place behind the scenes at the IMO told TradeWinds that Bangladesh will hand over the HKC ratification instruments to IMO secretary general Kitack Lim at 11am GMT, with Liberia doing the same at 3pm.