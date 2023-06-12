The entry into force of an international recycling convention for shipping is one step away after backing from Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh government today approved ratification of the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).

Bimco tips more than 15,000 ships to be torched by 2032
 Read more

The government’s approval will now require the signature of the foreign minister. It will then be placed in the government gazette within two days, after which the Shipping Ministry will send ratification to the International Maritime Organization.