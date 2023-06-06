US special climate envoy John Kerry likened global decarbonisation efforts to D-Day, telling industry leaders they were in a unique, if intimidating, position in fighting an existential threat to humanity.

Giving the closing address at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Leadership Conference on Tuesday, Kerry said the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) must pass more ambitious emissions cut targets at a meeting next month in London.

“Not a lot of people, public or private sector, get asked or are given the opportunity to bring a whole planet back from the brink.