“Classification society Lloyd’s Register has bought a 50% stake in ISF Watchkeeper, a digital crew working hours compliance product part owned by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

The product was developed by the ICS along with software company IT Energy Systems.

The deal is a rare commercial partnership between a classification society and a shipowners’ association. The ICS represents shipowner associations around the world.

ISF Watchkeeper is a suite of digital solutions that helps global ship operators to plan, manage and report their crew’s rest hours compliance in accordance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).