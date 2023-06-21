Ships’ engine maker MAN Energy Solutions has joined marine fuel groups in calling for the International Maritime Organization to support full decarbonisation of the shipping industry by 2050.

MAN Energy, floating green energy system developer H2Carrier and coastal renewables project firm InterContinental Energy are among those teaming up with NGO the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in calling for the IMO to develop policies that incentivise the production and adoption of sustainable fuels alongside ambitious interim climate targets for 2030 and 2040.