US president-elect Donald Trump rejected reports that his transition team was working to limit his proposals for across-the-board tariffs.

But he did suggest tariff relief for Canada — if it merges with the US.

The Republican’s doubling down on sweeping tariff policies, coupled with the direct suggestion that the US wants to annex its neighbour to the north, came 14 days before his swearing-in, providing a preview of what could be volatile and sometimes bizarre policy positions of the Trump 2 administration.