Two tankers are included in a new round of counter-terrorism sanctions imposed by the United States against purported finance and trade facilitators for Houthi militants in Yemen, Iran’s Quds Force and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) cited the 160,000-dwt Dawn II (built 2000) and the 105,200-dwt Abyss (built 1998) in connection with what it said were the activities of Houthi financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal.