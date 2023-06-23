The European Union, UK and US are among the countries demanding tough intermediary greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2040 at an International Maritime Organization working group meeting next week.

The move is being viewed as an opening gambit to push developing country member states towards accepting a zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050.

The working group will form a draft agreement to be put before an IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in the first week of July for approval by governments.