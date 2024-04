India has urged its shipping industry to avoid sending seafarers to Iran and Israel because of the threat of seizure and detention.

Indian seafarers made up 17 of the 25-strong crew of the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) that was seized by Iranian naval forces on 13 April in the Strait of Hormuz.

Crewing agencies and shipping companies should “exercise utmost caution” and not place Indian seafarers to Iran and Israel until further notice, said the country’s directorate general of shipping.