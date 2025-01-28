The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has claimed that 2024 was the worst year on record for seafarer abandonment.

New data from the ITF revealed that the abandonment of seafarers is ‘spiralling out of control’, increasing nearly two-fold with 3,133 seafarers abandoned by ship-owners in 2024 compared to 1,676 in 2023.

Steve Trowsdale, ITF global inspectorate coordinator, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace that unscrupulous shipowners are abandoning so many crews with impunity by governments and international regulators.