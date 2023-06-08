A study commissioned by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) is calling for the urgent upskilling of seafarers to cope with the demands of decarbonisation and digitalisation.

The report, undertaken by classification society DNV, found that the training will be urgently required, as 33.2% of new ships on order today are ready to run on alternative fuels

The International Maritime Organization is also set to increase its decarbonisation target for shipping to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.