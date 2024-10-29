A year-long nationwide campaign has been launched in the UK to raise awareness of shipping and its potential career opportunities.

The Careers at Sea campaign, run by the Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB), is being supported by the UK Chamber of Shipping.

MNTB director Kathryn Neilson said: “A career in shipping, whether at sea or on shore, is an incredibly rewarding choice, with those that enter the industry often spending their entire career in shipping.

“There are significant opportunities to transition from an at-sea to an onshore role and to enter the industry at a junior level and climb to be a senior executive.”

The campaign, launched at an MNTB seminar in Glasgow, Scotland, includes a revamped Careers at Sea website and an advertising campaign starting in Glasgow, followed by Cardiff, London and Belfast over the coming days.

It aims to overcome “sea blindness” that means people with the skills and interests to pursue a career in shipping are not aware of the opportunities available.

“Sea blindness is a significant barrier, with many individuals who would thrive in the industry unaware of the opportunities it presents,” Neilson said.

“Our campaign aims to change that by promoting the importance of the industry to the wider public, in locations away from traditional maritime areas, to show that a career in shipping can be for everyone.”

Shipping supports 650,000 jobs in the UK and is central to economic growth. However, the number of new entrants falls far short of what is required, the chamber said.

In 2023, around 600 cadets joined the sector, but at least 2,000 are needed annually to ensure the country has an adequate supply of home-grown seafaring talent.

Maritime minister Mike Kane said: “The shipping industry is vital for the UK economy, so it’s great to see campaigns like this promoting the fantastic opportunities that a life at sea offers.

“We need more people to take up a career in maritime, which is why the government contributes towards training costs and is modernising training for seafarers.”

The project is also supported by the Maritime Educational Foundation.

Chamber of Shipping chief executive Rhett Hatcher said: “Having spent over 20 years at sea, I know the exceptional opportunities a career at sea presents, from travelling the world and experiencing different cultures to working with extremely talented and dedicated people.

“It also provides you the opportunity to gain unique skills and experiences, which might also help you follow a zig-zag career path and transition into equally rewarding shore-based roles.”