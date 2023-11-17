Braemar Securities, part of London-listed shipbroking group Braemar, has been hit with a fine after violating regulations on communications and disclosures.

The freight derivatives desk has been fined $140,000 by the National Futures Association (NFA), following a complaint issued in August by the US-based regulator’s Business Conduct Committee.

The broker breached compliance rules by failing to comply with its communication record-keeping obligations and by disclosing customers’ confidential and nonpublic information without consent, according to a decision issued on Wednesday by the NFA hearing panel.