An English judge has ordered Athens-based ship manager Sam Tariverdi to pay $12.3m for secretly selling an ageing tanker belonging to a former business associate to pay off his own debts.

Tariverdi, the chief executive of Saint James Shipping, signed a deal with Iranian-born businessman Morteza Rajabieslami to manage the 106,100-dwt Arina (built 1999) but went behind his back to sell it for $7.4m