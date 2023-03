Specialist brokerage Arctic Offshore is building up its Oslo desk with three new hires as the offshore market strengthens.

The Oslo and Rio de Janeiro-based firm has hired former Lorentzen & Co offshore specialist Mads Kristiansen and two junior brokers to share an increasing volume of work.

Finding suitable offshore broking talent is not easy in a market that has been depressed for more than eight years, Arctic managing partner Jon Lerche told TradeWinds.