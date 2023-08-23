UK shipbroker Braemar is working with London’s MDX Technology (MDXT) to develop its real-time derivatives operation.
The Braemar Securities unit has chosen the company's MDXT Connect service to share volatile oil price data.
Broker using London tech company’s software to develop price sharing
UK shipbroker Braemar is working with London’s MDX Technology (MDXT) to develop its real-time derivatives operation.
The Braemar Securities unit has chosen the company's MDXT Connect service to share volatile oil price data.