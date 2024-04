Shipbroking giant Clarksons continues to encourage its top two executives to stay on with long-term incentives.

In a filing, the London-listed group detailed awards to chief executive Andi Case and finance director and operating chief Jeff Woyda following a record year for profit.

Case, who is also a working broker, was given 25,868 restricted shares and Woyda 6,690, representing the deferred 10% of their 2023 bonuses under a long-term incentive plan.