Rebranding a company is always a major undertaking. There is the new logo to design, the website to redesign, stationery and business cards to print, press releases to draft, and, of course, holding the obligatory rebranding party where the big boss explains to clients what it all means.

Broking giant SSY picked Singapore as the venue for its party to launch its rebranding from Simpson Spence Young — a name that reflects the three founding partners who established the company back in 1880.

Fast-forward 143 years, and that historic compound name is no longer applicable. Not only are there no partners named Simpson, Spence or Young on the company’s broker roster, but almost everyone has been referring to it simply as SSY for many years.

Managing partner Stanko Jekov told TradeWinds ahead of the launch that the rebranding was more than just nice colours and a new font, it was the launch of a new corporate identity that projected one clear, strong and global brand, and a new, exciting era for the shipbroker.

Along with the rebrand, SSY is gearing up to go on the road and promote its first-ever formal trainee scheme, which will kick off next year.

Holding the rebrand launch party in Singapore allowed Jekov and other SSY senior staff to meet around 500 of the firm’s Asian clients.

The venue — The Clifford Pier — also has strong historical shipping significance. Built in 1933, it used to be the chief landing place for crew and passengers on ships anchored off Singapore. Today, enclosed in glass and significantly glammed up, it is a sought-after event space attached to the Fullerton Bay Hotel.