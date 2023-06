Lorentzen & Co — Norway’s oldest shipbroker — has declared bankruptcy.

The 104-year-old outfit suffered years of financial losses in the run-up to Wednesday’s decision, as reported by Finansavisen, and follows a change in ownership at parent company Tidships.

According to the Norwegian business newspaper, the company was renamed Lilleaker Shipping Advisors with the intention that Tidships would then take over a reconstituted company.