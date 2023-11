London-headquartered Oil Brokerage has made its second major move on rival staffers in less than a month, now poaching three brokers from the Geneva office of Fearnleys.

The fast-growing house has hired Damian Galindez, Jeremy Costanza and Elliott Richardson, all of whom were on the staff of London-based Ocean Shipbrokers in Geneva before the entire outfit was purchased by Oslo-based Fearnleys in September.