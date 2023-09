Talk is rife in the shipbroking world about the future of ex-Braemar sale-and-purchase head Sebastian Davenport-Thomas, who left the firm abruptly last week.

Davenport-Thomas is described by his peers as among the best handful of S&P brokers in the market; some even rank him in the top three.

Speculation is running hot as to which shop he might move on to, with Simpson Spence Young topping the rather short shortlist of favourites.