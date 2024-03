SSY Futures, the derivatives arm of shipbroking group SSY, has launched a dedicated sales and execution desk for agricultural derivatives.

The desk will focus initially on grains, oilseeds and soft-commodity derivatives.

It follows the successful growth of iron ore derivatives, for which SSY Futures executed milestone volumes in November when it rolled a 5m-tonne position from a 2023 prompt date into 2024, generating a total futures volume of 10m tonnes.