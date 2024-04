German shipping veteran Jens Mahnke is set to take the reins of shipbroker Frachtcontor Junge & Co.

Mahnke will replace Jens Christian Nielsen as the chief executive of the Hamburg-based tanker and dry cargo shipbroking company.

By joining one of the biggest shipbroking names in Germany, Mahnke will effectively be returning to the company where he spent much of his early shipbroking career.