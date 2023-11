ASL Marine, the offshore vessel operator and shipbuilder, has booked a pre-tax profit for the first quarter of its financial year, reversing a loss seen in the same quarter last year.

The Singapore-listed company said the profit was SGD 4.7m ($3.50m) for the three months ended 30 September 2023 against a loss of SGD 8m 12 months ago.

The group reported a revenue of SGD 88.1m