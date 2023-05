South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is poised to be renamed Hanwha Ocean and get a new management team.

The changes are scheduled for a vote at a sharehoder’s meeting later in May after Hanwha Group’s buyout of the shipbuilder was green-lighted by South Korean regulators late last week.

According to local media reports, the planned name and management changes were approved at a DSME board meeting on Monday.