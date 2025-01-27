Greece’s Asso Subsea has put pen to paper on what it describes as an advanced new cable-layer in China.

The Elefsis-based shipowner said the groundbreaking DP2 Althea will be handed over in the second quarter of 2027 by the “prestigious” China Merchants Heavy Industry Shipyard.

“Purpose-built to excel in all types of challenging environments, including shallow waters and intertidal zones, the Althea will mark a pivotal advancement in sustainable and versatile subsea operations,” the company added.