South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai has promoted president and chief executive Kisun Chung to the position of vice chairman in a reshuffle of the top jobs.

Chung, who adopts a western form of his name Chung Ki-sun for written English, is the grandson of Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung and son of HD Hyundai’s largest shareholder Chung Mong-joon. His promotion prepares the way for the third generation of the family to take the reins of the company.