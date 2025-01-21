New owners of India’s Pipavav shipyard, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, have relisted the revived company stock on major bourses in the country on 20 January.

Swan Defence’s shares resumed trading on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), opening at INR 35.99 (42 cents) on the BSE before closing 5% higher at INR 37.78.

“The resumption of trading marks a new journey to transform the shipyard into a premier global maritime hub, advancing India’s position in global shipbuilding,” said Swan Defence’s Director Vivek Merchant.