Nearly five months after placing a rare newbuilding order in China, Greek car carrier company Neptune Lines has doubled the ships it has under construction there.

The new order for a pair of 4,200-ceu units revealed on Wednesday brings the total number of newbuildings it has booked at Fujian Mawei Shipyard to four.

In contrast to the first pair, which will be completed in 2026, Neptune’s second newbuilding batch is due for delivery in 2027.