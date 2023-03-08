Steel-cutting has begun on what Hoegh Autoliners says will be a game-changing series of eight zero-carbon-ready car carriers in China.

The 9,100-ceu Aurora vessels will be the biggest vehicle vessels in the world when delivery starts next year.

On Tuesday, representatives from Hoegh Autoliners, as well as DNV, Deltamarin and Clarksons, attended the steel-cutting ceremony at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) marking what the Norwegian owner called “the tangible beginning of the creation of the future of deepsea shipping”.