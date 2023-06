Dutch shipowner Acta Marine has declared two options for new commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs) at Turkey’s Tersan Shipyard.

The offshore wind farm ships will run on methanol and diesel.

The latest pair will work for Germany’s RWE on its newly operational 857-MW Triton Knoll and 1.4-GW Sofia wind farms in the North Sea.

Like the first two C/SOVs in the series, the vessels will be 89 metres long and 19 metres wide.