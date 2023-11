Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s drive into the tanker newbuilding sector looks to be paying off, with the company adding $400m worth of contracts in the third quarter of 2023.

The Singapore-listed shipbuilder now has a tanker order backlog worth $1.74bn, according to its third-quarter business update.

The tanker orderbook comprises 37 vessels of almost 1m cgt made up of 24 MR tankers, eight 75,000-dwt LR1s and five 114,000-dwt LR2s.