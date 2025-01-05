The primary issue I would address is the need to attract, develop and retain high-quality crews for the global fleet. I would invest in training programmes to enhance the skills of existing seafarers, develop career progression plans, upgrade living conditions on board vessels and work to improve societal perceptions of the seafaring profession.

Additionally, I would partner with maritime academies to create programmes that prepare young people for careers in shipping and foster investments in new educational institutions that leverage innovative teaching and new technologies.